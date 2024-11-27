News & Insights

Manchester United Sees Revenue Dip Amid Financial Adjustments

November 27, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Manchester United (MANU) has released an update.

Manchester United reported a decrease in revenue to £143.1 million for the quarter ending September 2024, an 8.9% drop from the same period in 2023, primarily due to reduced broadcasting and sponsorship income. Despite the revenue decline, the club managed to cut employee benefit expenses by 11.2%, reflecting changes in the first team squad. However, operating expenses ticked up slightly, influenced by increased amortization costs due to summer transfer activities.

