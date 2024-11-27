Manchester United Sees Revenue Dip Amid Financial Adjustments

Manchester United (MANU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Manchester United reported a decrease in revenue to £143.1 million for the quarter ending September 2024, an 8.9% drop from the same period in 2023, primarily due to reduced broadcasting and sponsorship income. Despite the revenue decline, the club managed to cut employee benefit expenses by 11.2%, reflecting changes in the first team squad. However, operating expenses ticked up slightly, influenced by increased amortization costs due to summer transfer activities.

For further insights into MANU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.