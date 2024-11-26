Manchester United reports Q1 adjusted EPS (GBP 0.21) vs. (GBP 5.27) last year

Reports Q1 revenue GBP 143.1M vs. GBP 157.1M last year. Reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA GBP 23.7M vs. GBP 23.3M last year. Omar Berrada, CEO, commented, “The season is now well underway for both our men’s and women’s team, and we are keen to ensure both are as competitive as possible. We are delighted to have appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach of our men’s team and remain committed to returning Manchester United (MANU) to the top of domestic and European football. Our cost and headcount reductions remain on track, and we are pleased to have seen further commercial traction, and welcome new partner Heineken, through their Tiger brand. Our renovation of the Carrington Training Centre is progressing well, while the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force continues its work. Once it has delivered its recommendations, we will then take some time to digest them and evaluate all our options in the upcoming year.”

