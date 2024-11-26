Manchester United Reports Decline in Quarterly Revenue

Manchester United (MANU) has released an update.
Manchester United PLC has reported a fiscal first-quarter revenue of £143.1 million, showing a decrease of 8.9% compared to the same period last year. Despite a dip in commercial and broadcasting revenues, the club has secured new global sponsorships, including a deal with Heineken. The company maintains its annual revenue guidance of £650 million to £670 million, underscoring its commitment to financial sustainability.
