Manchester United Appoints Rben Amorim As Head Coach Of Men's First Team

(RTTNews) - Manchester United plc (MANU) announced the appointment of Rben Amorim as Head Coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements. He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on 11 November.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Rben joins.

