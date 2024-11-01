News & Insights

Markets
MANU

Manchester United Appoints Rben Amorim As Head Coach Of Men's First Team

November 01, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Manchester United plc (MANU) announced the appointment of Rben Amorim as Head Coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements. He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on 11 November.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Rben joins.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.