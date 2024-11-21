Man Wah Holdings Announces Interim Dividend Details

Man Wah Holdings (HK:1999) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Man Wah Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.15 per share for the period ending September 30, 2024, with the payment date set for January 8, 2025. Investors need to note the ex-dividend date of December 10, 2024, and the record date on December 13, 2024, to ensure their eligibility for the payout. This announcement may interest investors looking for steady returns from their stock investments.

For further insights into HK:1999 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.