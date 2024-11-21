News & Insights

Stocks

Man Wah Holdings Announces Interim Dividend Details

November 21, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Man Wah Holdings (HK:1999) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Man Wah Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.15 per share for the period ending September 30, 2024, with the payment date set for January 8, 2025. Investors need to note the ex-dividend date of December 10, 2024, and the record date on December 13, 2024, to ensure their eligibility for the payout. This announcement may interest investors looking for steady returns from their stock investments.

For further insights into HK:1999 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAWHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.