Man Wah Holdings Announces Interim Dividend Details

Man Wah Holdings (HK:1999) has released an update.
Man Wah Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.15 per share for the period ending September 30, 2024, with the payment date set for January 8, 2025. Investors need to note the ex-dividend date of December 10, 2024, and the record date on December 13, 2024, to ensure their eligibility for the payout. This announcement may interest investors looking for steady returns from their stock investments.
