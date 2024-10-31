Man Sang International AGM: Unanimous Support for Resolutions

Man Sang International (HK:0938) has released an update.

Man Sang International Limited announced that all proposed resolutions were unanimously approved at its annual general meeting held on October 31, 2024. Key decisions included the re-election of directors, reappointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to issue and repurchase shares. This strong shareholder support reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

