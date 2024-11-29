Mamba Exploration Refocuses Strategy, Exits Uranium Project

Mamba Exploration Ltd. (AU:M24) has released an update.

Mamba Exploration Ltd. has announced its withdrawal from the Canary Uranium Project to concentrate on other projects that align more closely with its strategic goals. This decision follows an internal review of the financial commitments required under the agreement with Standard Uranium. Mamba continues to focus on its diverse exploration portfolio in Western Australia, targeting minerals like gold, REEs, copper, and nickel.

