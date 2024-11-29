News & Insights

Stocks

Mamba Exploration Refocuses Strategy, Exits Uranium Project

November 29, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mamba Exploration Ltd. (AU:M24) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mamba Exploration Ltd. has announced its withdrawal from the Canary Uranium Project to concentrate on other projects that align more closely with its strategic goals. This decision follows an internal review of the financial commitments required under the agreement with Standard Uranium. Mamba continues to focus on its diverse exploration portfolio in Western Australia, targeting minerals like gold, REEs, copper, and nickel.

For further insights into AU:M24 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.