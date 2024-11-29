Malibu Boats President Ritchie Anderson to retire

Malibu Boats (MBUU) announced that Ritchie Anderson, President, will retire effective February 7, 2025. He will continue in his role as President until that date. Upon Mr. Anderson’s retirement, Steve Menneto, the Company’s CEO, will become President of Malibu Boats with Donna Tallent, SVP of Operations, assuming leadership for MBI operations. Both Ms. Tallent and the Brand Presidents will report directly to Mr. Menneto, CEO.

