Mako Gold Recommends Takeover by Aurum Resources

November 14, 2024 — 12:58 am EST

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Mako Gold Limited has announced a recommended takeover by Aurum Resources Limited, with the Mako Board urging shareholders to accept the offer. This merger promises to combine Aurum’s financial strength and drilling capabilities with Mako’s assets, potentially benefiting securityholders through enhanced resource projects in Côte d’Ivoire. The offer acceptance period remains open until December 4, 2024.

