Mako Gold Merges with Aurum Resources for Growth

October 28, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

October 28, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Mako Gold Limited has entered a merger agreement with Aurum Resources, promising to create a formidable exploration and development entity in West Africa. The merger offers Mako shareholders a significant premium and positions the combined company to leverage a strong cash position for advancing key gold projects. This strategic move is expected to enhance market scale and operational efficiency, making it an attractive proposition for investors.

