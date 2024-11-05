Mako Gold Limited Reports Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Mako Gold Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder. The update reflects a shift in voting power from 17.8% to 20.1%, involving the acquisition or disposal of shares. This development may influence the company’s stock dynamics and is crucial for investors monitoring shareholder movements.

