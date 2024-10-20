News & Insights

Mako Gold Limited Options Expiry Impacts Capital Structure

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Mako Gold Limited announced the cessation of 15 million securities options that expired on October 20, 2024, without being exercised or converted. This development reflects a change in the company’s issued capital as investors might reassess their positions regarding the company’s stock offerings. The expired options could influence the market’s perception of Mako Gold’s financial strategies.

