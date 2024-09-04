Making Sense of Delek US Holdings' $400M Stock Buyback Plan

Diversified downstream energy company Delek US Holdings DK recently announced a $400 million increase in its share buyback authorization that takes the company’s total available mandate to $562 million.



A share buyback, also known as a stock repurchase, occurs when a company buys back its own shares from the marketplace. This practice reduces the number of outstanding shares, which can increase the value of remaining shares and boost earnings per share (EPS). Over recent decades, share buybacks have become a preferred method for returning cash to shareholders, often signaling that management believes the stock is undervalued.



Delek’s latest repurchase expansion is supported by cash reserves of more than $650 million. Apart from buybacks, DK also uses dividend as a tool to return cash to its shareholders, yielding an attractive 5%.



Founded in 2001, Brentwood, TN-based Delek US Holdings, Inc. is an independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products.

