MakeMyTrip to Acquire Happay: How Should You Play the Stock?

MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT shares have skyrocketed 113.5% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 26.4%. Over the same time frame, it also outperformed its Internet - Delivery Services industry and competitors, including GoDaddy GDDY, QuinStreet QNST and Asure Software ASUR.



On a YTD basis, shares of GDDY and QNST rallied 74.3% and 60.4%, while shares of ASUR lost 9.5%. The industry appreciated 52.3% YTD.



MakeMyTrip’s outperformance was driven by the increase in gross bookings value, implying investors’ confidence in the company’s AI and data science-driven product portfolio. To enhance its offerings further, MMYT agreed to acquire the Happay Expense Management platform from CRED, integrating advanced expense management capabilities into its services.



The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance MakeMyTrip’s corporate travel offerings. By integrating Happay's proven expense management capabilities and its base of more than 900 corporate clients, MakeMyTrip can provide a seamless, end-to-end travel and expense management solution.



This acquisition strengthens MakeMyTrip’s MyBiz and Quest2Travel platforms, enabling better policy compliance, cost efficiency and fraud control. Happay's data-driven insights and scalable solutions align perfectly with MakeMyTrip's innovation-focused strategy, positioning it as a leader in the corporate travel and expense management market. This move is set to redefine benchmarks in India’s corporate travel sector, benefiting both companies and their clients.

Rich Partner Base Aids MMYT’s Prospects

MMYT is committed to adopting innovative strategies that significantly enhance its product capabilities and streamline its features. So far, the company has completed more than 60 integrations with leading travel and expense management solution partners, including MyClaims, Darwinbox, Zoho and FastCollab.



MakeMyTrip also brought online self-serve Human Resource Management System (HRMS) integrations, connecting more than 200 organisations through the HRMS connector to enhance the management of travel expenses.



MakeMyTrip Limited Price and Consensus

MakeMyTrip Limited price-consensus-chart | MakeMyTrip Limited Quote

In October 2024, MMYT achieved an important milestone by collaborating with India’s ICICI Bank to launch a premium co-branded credit card, specially curated for the aspirational travellers of the country.



This MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card elevates the travel experience with unlimited rewards that never expire. It offers a unique value with myCash (MakeMyTrip's reward currency), where 1 myCash is worth rupee 1 in spendable money. It offers 6% myCash on hotel bookings, 3% myCash on flights, holidays, cabs, and buses, and 1% on other retail spending.



MakeMyTrip’s partnership with LEGOLAND Malaysia Resorts in July 2024 to provide holiday packages that blend exciting LEGO adventures with the vibrant cultural experiences of Malaysia is also a notable initiative.



In April 2024, MakeMyTrip partnered with the Singapore Tourism Board (“STB”) to promote Singapore as a top destination for Indian travellers. Together, they will launch campaigns to boost inbound travel in 2024 and STB will utilize MakeMyTrip’s insights to develop tailored holiday packages for Indian consumers.

Strength in AI Aids MMYT’s Prospects

MMYT is confidently capitalizing on the deployment and adoption of GenAI, a fundamental element of its growth strategy. The introduction of chatbot Myra in the last quarter on its international flight funnel was a notable development.



This quarter, MMYT relaunched Myra to improve the hotel and homestay booking process by providing real-time assistance, utilizing Generative AI and years of proprietary data, including customer reviews.



Noteworthy to mention, AI deployment initiatives on the redBus app have effectively addressed pre-journey queries through a GenAI-based bot, improving customer satisfaction and reducing the need for customer service agents by nearly 45%.



However, macroeconomic challenges and weather-related risks are major concerns, which can cause a significant drop in sales growth, inevitably affecting MMYT stock negatively.

MMYT’s Fiscal Q3 2025 Outlook

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $256.7 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 19.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year rise of 25.7%.



MMYT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters with an average surprise of 41.7%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Rank and Valuation

MakeMyTrip’s long-term prospect seems bright amid its expanding portfolio and rich partner base. However, ongoing macroeconomic challenges, including the protracted inflationary conditions and still-high interest rates might undermine its financial performance in the near term.



Moreover, MMYT has a Zacks Value Style Score of F, indicating a stretched valuation. So, investors should wait for a better entry point to accumulate this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.