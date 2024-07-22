Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider AB Value I (ABVIX). ABVIX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.55%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.01%.

DFA World Core Equity Institutional (DREIX): 0.27% expense ratio and 0.22% management fee. DREIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 10.87% over the last five years, DREIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Deutsche Core Equity Fund S (SCDGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SCDGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. SCDGX has an expense ratio of 0.55%, management fee of 0.35%, and annual returns of 14.19% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

