Major Indexes Finish Higher as Earnings Season Sets In

Earnings season, the theme of the week on Wall Street, pushed stocks higher Monday. Upbeat post-earnings sentiment sent the Dow and S&P 500 to fresh record highs, with big banks among those making major moves, as well as a myriad of blue-chip leaders. Investors' eyes are peeled for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Netflix (NFLX), which include some of the larger names due out later this week.

Elsewhere, the VIX slipped back below 20 for the first time in over a week. Investors expect more volatility out of Middle East tensions and the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the latter of which sits just three weeks out.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

FDA buzz boosts health and wellness giant.

boosts health and wellness giant. 2 crypto stocks for the Bitcoin bounce.

for the Bitcoin bounce. Plus, Dow enjoys blue-chip boost; Buffett's latest inquiry; and lending stock lands expansion.

5 Things to Know Today

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller signaled the need for less aggression when it comes to future rate cuts. (CNBC) Italy's government is looking to make several changes to tax thresholds and deductions in its budget, including €4 billion from companies. (Bloomberg) Blue chip that guided the Dow higher today. Warren Buffett's latest stock pick. Billion-dollar expansion fires up lending name.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil, Gold Pull Back Amid China Stimulus Frustration

Still being skimped out of stimulus details from China, oil prices sank. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.73, or 2.3%, to settle at $73.83 per barrel for the session.

A rising dollar and frustration surrounding the lack of stimulus news out of China sent gold lower today. Gold for December delivery sank 0.3% to trade at $2,667.50, at last check.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.