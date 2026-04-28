Maison Solutions (MSS) Price Target Increased by 622.22% to 33.15

The average one-year price target for Maison Solutions (NasdaqCM:MSS) has been revised to $33.15 / share. This is an increase of 622.22% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.82 to a high of $34.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,507.36% from the latest reported closing price of $1.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maison Solutions. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSS is 0.00%, an increase of 17.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.10% to 393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 73K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 64.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSS by 24.88% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 64K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DRW Securities holds 18K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

JustInvest holds 16K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 16K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 25.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSS by 67.30% over the last quarter.

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