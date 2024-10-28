Maison Solutions completes El Monte store renovation

Maison Solutions (MSS) has completed the renovation of its El Monte store. The El Monte store is the first in a planned series of renovations across multiple HK Good Fortune locations. Following its renovation, the store saw a significant improvement in sales. The renovated store will serve as a warehouse store, offering discounts for bulk purchases while providing a more modern shopping experience for customers. Key improvements from the renovation include: Operating as a warehouse store, offering customers bulk purchasing options for lower prices. Updated SKUs to feature more in-demand products at competitive prices. Introduction of an updated store logo and visual identity system, which will be adopted by the Company’s other HK Good Fortune locations to enhance brand awareness.

