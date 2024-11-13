News & Insights

MaireTecnimont’s Partner Boosts NEXTCHEM’s Growth

November 13, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

MaireTecnimont SpA (IT:MAIRE) has released an update.

MaireTecnimont SpA has announced that Yousef Al Nowais, a long-standing partner and shareholder, has acquired a 5% stake in its subsidiary NEXTCHEM for €62.5 million. This strategic move aims to bolster NEXTCHEM’s business development in the Middle East, leveraging Al Nowais’s extensive experience in the region. The acquisition is set to enhance NEXTCHEM’s position in the energy transition sector, emphasizing innovative solutions for decarbonization.

