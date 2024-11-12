MaireTecnimont’s Green Tech Initiative in Mexico

MaireTecnimont SpA (IT:MAIRE) has released an update.

MaireTecnimont’s subsidiary, Stamicarbon, has secured a licensing deal to implement its NX Stami Nitrates technology at a nitric acid plant in Mexico, aiming to reduce emissions and carbon footprint. This move aligns with global climate efforts and showcases MaireTecnimont’s commitment to environmental solutions in the fertilizer industry.

