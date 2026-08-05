Mainstreet Equity Corp. Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$33.74 million, or C$3.64 per share. This compares with C$46.56 million, or C$5.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to C$73.17 million from C$69.67 million last year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$33.74 Mln. vs. C$46.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$3.64 vs. C$5.00 last year. -Revenue: C$73.17 Mln vs. C$69.67 Mln last year.

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