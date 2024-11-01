News & Insights

Stocks

Magontec Limited Announces Major Share Buyback Agreement

November 01, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magontec Limited (AU:MGL) has released an update.

Magontec Limited has reached a Memorandum of Settlement with Qinghai Salt Lake Magnesium Co Limited to buy back and cancel 22.68 million shares, representing 28.48% of its issued shares. This agreement involves the swapping of claims and the transfer of certain assets, with the intention of resolving past disputes without lengthy legal battles. The move is pending approval from QSLM’s creditors and a subsequent Extraordinary General Meeting of Magontec shareholders.

For further insights into AU:MGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.