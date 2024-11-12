Magnum Goldcorp to Consolidate Shares for Growth

Magnum Goldcorp (TSE:MGI) has released an update.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. is set to consolidate its shares, trading four old shares for one new post-consolidation share, effective November 15, 2024. This move is aimed at enhancing future financing opportunities while keeping the company name and symbol unchanged. Investors should note the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the consolidated shares.

