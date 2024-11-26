Magnolia Oil & Gas Strategic Financial Reshuffle Success

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Magnolia Oil & Gas ( (MGY) ).

Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC and Magnolia Oil & Gas Finance Corp. have successfully closed a $400 million private offering of 6.875% senior notes due 2032, providing a new investment opportunity for those interested in the financial markets. Issued under a comprehensive indenture, these unsecured senior notes are guaranteed by several Magnolia entities, offering flexibility in redemption and covenants that limit additional indebtedness. This move not only signifies potential growth for the company but also replaces existing 2026 notes, showcasing a strategic financial reshuffle.

