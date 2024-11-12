Magnite selected by TCL to elevate streaming strategy

Magnite (MGNI) announced TCL has selected Magnite to elevate its streaming strategy and strengthen its ad-supported business. TCL will use Magnite’s SpringServe ad server to enhance the viewer experience and leverage Magnite’s streaming platform to capture the value of their premium inventory.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MGNI:
- Magnite, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Magnite reports Q3 EPS 17c, consensus 16c
- Magnite Inc options imply 13.8% move in share price post-earnings
- MGNI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Trade Desk downgraded, First Solar upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.