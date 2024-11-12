Magnite selected by TCL to elevate streaming strategy

Magnite (MGNI) announced TCL has selected Magnite to elevate its streaming strategy and strengthen its ad-supported business. TCL will use Magnite’s SpringServe ad server to enhance the viewer experience and leverage Magnite’s streaming platform to capture the value of their premium inventory.

