Magnite reports Q3 EPS 17c, consensus 16c

Reports Q3 revenue $$162M, consensus $148.08M.”Once again we beat the high end of our CTV top line guidance in the third quarter and delivered strong adjusted EBITDA, solidly above expectations. We are pleased to have launched our initial programmatic markets with Netflix this quarter and continue to ramp-up with them through Q4; and to a much greater degree in 2025. We see a number of long-term growth drivers for the business and are excited about the opportunities in live sports, commerce media, ClearLine and the continued adoption of programmatic in CTV this coming year,” said Michael G. Barrett, President and CEO of Magnite (MGNI).

