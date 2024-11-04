News & Insights

Magnis Energy Announces Board Member Retirement

November 04, 2024 — 08:32 pm EST

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (AU:MNS) has released an update.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd announces the retirement of board member Giles Gunesekera, citing increased commitments elsewhere as the reason for his departure. The company expressed gratitude for Gunesekera’s significant contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavors. Magnis continues to focus on its role in the lithium-ion battery sector, supporting the green energy transition.

