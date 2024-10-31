Magnis Energy Advances Graphite Project, Faces Challenges

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (AU:MNS) has released an update.

Magnis Energy Technologies is making strides in developing its Nachu Graphite Project, with talks underway for partnerships and product off-takes with Chinese firms. Meanwhile, Imperium3, a subsidiary under financial strain, is seeking investors despite recent layoffs, while Magnis continues its attempts to acquire the related debt. Additionally, Henian Chen joins Magnis as a non-executive director, bringing extensive experience in the energy sector.

