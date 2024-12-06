News & Insights

Magnetite Mines Updates on Securities Expiry

December 06, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.

Magnetite Mines Limited has announced the cessation of 300,000 securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of December 1, 2024. This adjustment in their issued capital may interest investors tracking stock movements and financial strategies of the company.

