Magnetite Mines Highlights Razorback Project Developments

November 26, 2024 — 08:11 pm EST

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.

Magnetite Mines Limited presented at their Annual General Meeting, updating shareholders on the Razorback Iron Ore Project. The company acknowledged the Ngadjuri People, the traditional custodians of the project land, while emphasizing their respect for the cultural and spiritual values of the region. Investors are advised to consider the inherent risks and uncertainties in the presented projections and data.

