Magnetic Resources Reports Strong Gold Recoveries at LJN4

Magnetic Resources NL has reported promising metallurgical results from its Lady Julie North 4 project, with gold recoveries averaging over 91% across various oxidation states. The recent testing, which includes deeper mineralization, shows a significant improvement in recovery rates through the addition of flotation and fine grinding processes. These advancements highlight the potential for enhanced gold extraction, positioning the company for further exploration and development opportunities.

