Magnetic North Shares to Resume Trading on TSX

Magnetic North Acquisition (TSE:MNC) has released an update.
Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. has announced that trading of its shares will resume on the TSX Venture Exchange following the revocation of a previous cease trade order. The company has also corrected a misstatement in its financial documents regarding expired warrants and plans to raise capital to address working capital needs and future growth.
