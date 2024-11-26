News & Insights

Magnetic North Shares to Resume Trading on TSX

November 26, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Magnetic North Acquisition (TSE:MNC) has released an update.

Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. has announced that trading of its shares will resume on the TSX Venture Exchange following the revocation of a previous cease trade order. The company has also corrected a misstatement in its financial documents regarding expired warrants and plans to raise capital to address working capital needs and future growth.

For further insights into TSE:MNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

