Magic Software reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 23c vs. 21c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $143M vs. $129.5M last year. Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software (MGIC), said: “We are pleased to report another strong quarter of growth and resilience, with a 10.4% year-over-year increase in revenues, reaching $143 million. This performance reflects the continued success of our strategic focus on delivering value to our customers through innovative digital and cloud transformation solutions. While we are navigating a dynamic macroeconomic environment, our diversified portfolio and strong client relationships have enabled us to achieve consistent growth and improve operational efficiency. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue building on this momentum as we further invest in our business and enhance our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our customers worldwide.”

