Maggie Beer Holdings Targets Growth Amid Strategic Overhaul

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. is taking decisive steps to rebound from its disappointing FY24 results by focusing on cost management and simplifying its operations. The company is leveraging its strong brand equity and aims to scale key products, particularly in the B2B hampers and ecommerce sectors. With significant investments from directors and a strategic roadmap led by newly appointed joint COO & CFO Penny Diamantakiou, Maggie Beer Holdings is poised for substantial growth over the next 24 months.

