Magellan Financial Group Shows Signs of Growth

Magellan Financial Group Ltd reports significant progress in restoring business stability and sees early signs of growth in its funds under management, which reached $38 billion by September 2024. The company’s strong investment performance generated over $19 million in performance fees, driven by a 15% return in their Global Equities strategy. Client engagement has improved, and the company is focused on sustaining long-term excellence in its investment strategies.

