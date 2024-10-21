News & Insights

Magellan Financial Group Shows Signs of Growth

October 21, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) has released an update.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd reports significant progress in restoring business stability and sees early signs of growth in its funds under management, which reached $38 billion by September 2024. The company’s strong investment performance generated over $19 million in performance fees, driven by a 15% return in their Global Equities strategy. Client engagement has improved, and the company is focused on sustaining long-term excellence in its investment strategies.

