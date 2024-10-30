Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to present multiple resmetirom data presentations

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) announced multiple resmetirom data presentations at the upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, AASLD Liver Meeting, taking place from November 15-19, 2024 in San Diego. Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, “This will be the first AASLD Liver Meeting following the approval of Rezdiffra earlier this year, and the entire NASH community feels energized with new momentum. It is an exciting moment for Madrigal and for the field as a whole. At the same time, we recognize that NASH remains the leading cause of liver transplant among women in the U.S. and second-leading cause in men, so there is an urgent need to continue advancing patient care. The Liver Meeting will provide a valuable opportunity to share the latest resmetirom clinical research, engage with healthcare providers, and reinforce Madrigal’s leadership position in NASH.”

