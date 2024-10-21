Madrigal Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment of study of Resmetirom

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) announced the MAESTRO-NASH OUTCOMES trial evaluating resmetirom for the treatment of patients with compensated NASH cirrhosis has completed enrollment. Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, “The MAESTRO-NASH OUTCOMES trial is important for patients and the NASH field more broadly because there is an urgent unmet need for therapies that can prevent progression to the devastating complications of decompensated cirrhosis and by extension reduce the need for liver transplants due to NASH… Today’s enrollment milestone brings us one step closer to our goal of delivering the first effective therapy to patients who currently have no approved treatment options for compensated NASH cirrhosis. A positive outcome for this study is also expected to support the full approval of Rezdiffra for noncirrhotic NASH.”

