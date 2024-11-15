News & Insights

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Announces CFO Transition

November 15, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ( (MSGE) ).

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is undergoing a leadership change as Michael J. Grau, the CFO, is set to leave the company, with his role being filled by Lee Weinberg on an interim basis. Weinberg brings extensive experience from his previous roles in the company and its predecessors. This transition is amicable, with no underlying disputes over financial practices or management issues, ensuring stability in the company’s financial operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

