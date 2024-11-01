Madison Pacific Reports Financial Results for 2024

Madison Pacific Cl B (TSE:MPC) has released an update.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc., a real estate company based in Vancouver, reported a net loss of $44.2 million for the year ending August 31, 2024, largely due to a $51.5 million provision for uncertain tax positions. Despite the loss, the company saw an increase in property revenues to $44.5 million and maintains a strong investment portfolio with high occupancy rates in its properties.

