News & Insights

Stocks

Madison Pacific Reports Financial Results for 2024

November 01, 2024 — 08:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Madison Pacific Cl B (TSE:MPC) has released an update.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc., a real estate company based in Vancouver, reported a net loss of $44.2 million for the year ending August 31, 2024, largely due to a $51.5 million provision for uncertain tax positions. Despite the loss, the company saw an increase in property revenues to $44.5 million and maintains a strong investment portfolio with high occupancy rates in its properties.

For further insights into TSE:MPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.