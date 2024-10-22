News & Insights

Mad Paws Holdings Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Moves

October 22, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. (AU:MPA) has released an update.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. has reported a record Group revenue of $27.8 million for FY24, showcasing its resilience and strategic execution in a challenging economic climate. The company is focusing on technological investments and operational efficiency, supported by a game-changing partnership with Seven West Media. Looking ahead, Mad Paws is launching a major media campaign while exploring potential opportunities with the guidance of financial advisor Highbury Partners.

