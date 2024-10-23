Mad Paws Holdings Gains Shareholder Support in AGM

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. (AU:MPA) has released an update.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. announced the successful passage of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, a leading player in the Australian pet services market, continues to innovate and expand its offerings, including pet care services and products, to meet growing industry demands. This development highlights Mad Paws’ strategic direction and investor confidence, potentially influencing its market position positively.

