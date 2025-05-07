Macy's (M) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Macy's (M) closed the most recent trading day at $11.60, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 14.77% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Macy's in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.14, showcasing a 48.15% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.47 billion, down 7.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.12 per share and a revenue of $21.39 billion, demonstrating changes of -19.7% and -4.07%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Macy's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Macy's is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.35.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.