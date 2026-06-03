Macy's Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Macy's Inc. (M) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $63 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $38 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $4.892 billion from $4.793 billion last year.

Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $63 Mln. vs. $38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $4.892 Bln vs. $4.793 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.29 To $ 0.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.75 B To $ 4.80 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.00 To $ 2.20 Full year revenue guidance: $ 21.5 B To $ 21.75 B

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