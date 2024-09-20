Macy's to Expand Workforce With 31,500 Seasonal Hires for Holidays

Macy’s, Inc. M has announced plans to hire more than 31,500 full and part-time seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday season. These positions will support operations at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, as well as its distribution centers. The aim is to enhance customer experiences during the holidays by ensuring sufficient staffing across key locations.



Macy’s offers a streamlined online application process, with many candidates receiving job offers within 48 hours. In addition to online applications, the company will host four nationwide, in-person hiring events at all stores and distribution centers on Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 4, 2024. During these events, candidates can expect on-the-spot interviews.



Candidates interested in joining Macy’s seasonal team can apply through the company’s brand-specific career sites, which include macysJOBS.com for Macy’s, bloomingdalesJOBS.com for Bloomingdale’s and bluemercury.com for Bluemercury. They can also apply by visiting any Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, or Bluemercury store locations nationwide during these four holiday hiring events.



Supply-chain positions are also available, and candidates can apply online or in person at Macy’s distribution centers, which are located in Cheshire, CT; Goodyear, AZ; Martinsburg, WV; North Jackson, OH; Portland, TN; and Tulsa, OK.



Job Opportunities of Macy’s by Key Regions

Seasonal positions will be open at all store and distribution centers across the United States, with increased hiring in several key markets. For Macy’s, these regions include Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; and Minneapolis, MN.



Bloomingdale’s is focusing on hiring in Boston; Chicago; Los Angeles; New York, NY; Northern New Jersey; and Southern California.



Bluemercury is concentrating its seasonal hiring efforts in Chicago; New York; Northern New Jersey; San Diego and San Francisco, CA; and Washington, DC.

Macy’s Commitment to Professional Development

The company emphasizes a culture of trust, collaboration and transparent communication, which creates a welcoming and dynamic work environment. M prioritizes the well-being of its employees by fostering meaningful relationships and providing opportunities for personal growth. This culture of support and respect enables employees to deliver better service and experiences to customers.



Macy’s is also committed to investing in the knowledge, skills and career growth of its employees. The company offers many opportunities for real-time reskilling, upskilling and leadership development at every stage of an employee’s career. Macy’s internal and external expertise supports employee development, helping colleagues grow into future leaders within the company.

Macy’s Comprehensive Rewards & Financial Support

M’s rewards strategy is designed to recognize individual and team performances while prioritizing employee well-being through comprehensive benefits programs. Macy’s offers competitive pay, generous employee discounts at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, and a variety of financial benefits.



Key financial benefits include earned wage access before scheduled paydays, financial literacy resources and access to the North Star Relief Fund, which provides rapid financial assistance to employees facing personal hardships or natural disasters. The company’s pay ranges are transparently available for all job postings nationwide, giving employees a clear understanding of its earning potential.

Wrapping Up

Macy’s observed a significant challenge in the form of consumer spending reallocation toward non-discretionary items. The shifting consumer spending patterns underscore the need for the company to adapt its product offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences. Comparable sales fell 4% on an owned basis and 3.3% on an owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace basis in the second-quarter fiscal 2024 from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 26.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 25.6% decline.



Nonetheless, Macy’s is dedicated to providing a supportive work environment that prioritizes employee growth and recognizes the importance of well-being, ensuring colleagues are able to delight customers throughout the busy holiday season.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks are Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO.



Boot Barn operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 10.7% and 11.6%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 figures. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.1%.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 16.8% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 63.4% and 13.1%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28%.



Steven Madden designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name-brand and private-label footwear. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steven Madden’s 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 6.9% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. SHOO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.5%.

