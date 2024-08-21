Macy's Exhibits Resilience in a Demanding Retail Environment

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) holds a prominent position in the U.S. retail sector, operating a diverse portfolio of department stores under the renowned banners of Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury. With a 156-year history in the American retail landscape, Macy's, Inc. continues to adapt and evolve in a changing consumer discretionary environment. Recent economic headwinds, shifting consumer preferences, and the continued rise of e-commerce have pressured traditional retailers like Macy’s, prompting a need for strategic innovation and operational efficiency adjustments.

Macy's Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations Despite Sales Dip

Macy's earnings report for the second quarter of 2024 reflects the impact of current macroeconomic conditions on consumer spending. The company reported revenue of $4.94 billion, marking a 3.8% decrease compared to the $5.13 billion generated in the same period last year. This decline can be attributed, in part, to cautious consumer behavior and a more promotional retail environment. Despite these headwinds, Macy's delivered strong earnings performance, with adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53, exceeding the $0.26 reported in Q2 2023 and surpassing Macy’s analyst community’s expectations of $0.29.

Comparable sales, a crucial metric for gauging retail performance, revealed a mixed picture. The Macy's brand experienced a 4.5% decline on an owned basis and a 3.6% decline on an owned plus licensed plus marketplace basis. Similarly, Bloomingdale's faced challenges with comparable sales down 1.1% and 1.4% on an owned basis and owned plus licensed plus marketplace basis, respectively.

The "owned basis" for comparable sales refers to sales generated solely from Macy's owned and operated stores and online platforms. The "owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace basis" includes those owned sales but also adds sales from departments licensed to third parties within Macy's stores and online, as well as sales from its online marketplace where third-party sellers can list products. However, Bluemercury, the company's beauty and spa chain, demonstrated resilience with comparable sales growth of 2.0% on an owned basis.

Notably, Macy's highlighted the continued success of its "First 50" initiative, which focuses on renovating and upgrading top-performing stores to enhance the customer experience. These locations achieved a second consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales, indicating the effectiveness of this strategy in driving growth and customer engagement.

Beyond comparable sales, other revenue streams contributed $159 million to Macy's top line, representing a $9 million increase compared to the prior year. This category includes revenue from credit card services and Macy's Media Network, the company's in-house advertising platform, both of which showed positive trends during the quarter.

A significant highlight of the Q2 results was the gross margin expansion, which reached 40.5%, a substantial 240 basis point improvement from the previous year. This can be attributed to several factors, including more disciplined discounting practices, reduced inventory shrinkage due to enhanced asset protection efforts, and the company's recent transition to cost accounting.

Adjusting Expectations: FY 2024 Guidance Update

Acknowledging the persistent challenges in the consumer discretionary spending environment, Macy's updated its full-year 2024 guidance. The company now expects net sales to range from $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion, reflecting a more cautious outlook than the previously anticipated range of $22.3 billion to $22.9 billion. This revised projection considers the more discerning consumer behavior and the increasingly promotional landscape observed in the year's first half.

Similarly, Macy's adjusted its expectations for comparable sales, forecasting a decline of approximately 2.0% to 0.5% for the full year. This reflects a more conservative outlook compared to the previous expectation of a decline of 1.0% to a gain of 1.5%.

Despite adjusting to sales expectations, Macy's reaffirmed its adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.90. This demonstrates the company's confidence in managing costs effectively and maintaining profitability during a challenging economic period. Macy's management reiterated that 2024 is a year of transition and investment, focused on laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term growth.

Macy’s Analyst Community’s Perception

Macy’s analyst community currently holds a mixed view of Macy's future prospects. The consensus rating for the stock is "Hold," with an average price target of $18.10, providing about an 18% upside for Macy’s stock. While some analysts remain cautious due to the challenging macroeconomic environment and competitive pressures, others express optimism about the company's strategic initiatives and potential for long-term growth. Recent analyst reports have included upgrades and downgrades, reflecting the diversity of opinions on Macy's future performance.

Macy's Q2 2024 results and updated guidance showcase the company's resilience and adaptability in a challenging retail environment. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company delivered strong earnings performance, driven by improved gross margins and disciplined expense management.

While the lowered sales expectations reflect ongoing uncertainty in consumer spending, Macy's strategic initiatives, including investments in customer experience, store portfolio optimization, and financial prudence, position the company for long-term growth. Investors should continue to monitor Macy's progress in executing these strategies and navigating the evolving retail environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.