MacroGenics reports Q3 EPS 90c, consensus 21c

Reports Q3 revenue $110.71M, consensus $76.11M. “The pending MARGENZA transaction as well as the recently received milestone payment from Incyte further solidify our financial position, enabling us to remain focused on advancing our pipeline of innovative product candidates. In that regard, we are pleased to have submitted the IND for MGC028, our next topoisomerase I inhibitor-based ADC, and look forward to commencing the dose escalation study in the coming months,” said Scott Koenig, president and CEO of MacroGenics (MGNX). “The advancement of our expanding clinical portfolio continues to create data read-out opportunities in the near future.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MGNX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.