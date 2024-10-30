News & Insights

Stocks

MacroGenics Announces CEO Transition Amidst Strong Growth

October 30, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from MacroGenics ( (MGNX) ).

MacroGenics, a biopharmaceutical company known for its innovative cancer therapies, announced the upcoming departure of Dr. Scott Koenig as CEO, effective February 2025. The company is set to begin its search for a new leader, with Dr. Koenig remaining as an advisor. Under his leadership, MacroGenics achieved significant milestones, including FDA approvals for several therapies. The transition comes as the company continues to develop a robust pipeline of promising treatments and maintains a strong financial position.

Learn more about MGNX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.