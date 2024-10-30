MacroGenics Announces CEO Transition Amidst Strong Growth

The latest announcement is out from MacroGenics ( (MGNX) ).

MacroGenics, a biopharmaceutical company known for its innovative cancer therapies, announced the upcoming departure of Dr. Scott Koenig as CEO, effective February 2025. The company is set to begin its search for a new leader, with Dr. Koenig remaining as an advisor. Under his leadership, MacroGenics achieved significant milestones, including FDA approvals for several therapies. The transition comes as the company continues to develop a robust pipeline of promising treatments and maintains a strong financial position.

