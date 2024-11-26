Macro Metals Secures Strong Shareholder Backing at AGM

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited reported the successful passage of all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support. The company continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value through its diverse portfolio in mineral exploration and mining services. This includes ongoing exploration of iron ore and manganese assets, aiming for future production opportunities.

