Macro Metals Secures $4M Investment from Paramount Earthmoving

December 01, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Ltd has fortified its strategic partnership with Paramount Earthmoving through a $4 million investment, boosting its Mining Services Division. This move also brings Paramount’s Managing Director, Shawn Tilley, onto Macro’s board as a Non-Executive Director, enhancing Macro’s competitive edge in securing mining service contracts. The alliance is expected to provide Macro with advantageous terms for equipment rental, positioning it strongly against larger industry players.

