Macro Metals Expands with Strategic Hub Acquisition

November 24, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited has secured a strategic logistics, accommodation, and raw materials hub near Port Hedland, WA, through an agreement with WA Limestone Pty Ltd. This move positions Macro to efficiently handle product stockpiling and blending, enhancing their supply chain capabilities for mining operations distant from the port. The acquisition also includes an 80% stake in several mining leases, aimed at developing regional construction projects, further diversifying Macro’s mining services.

