Macro Metals Expands with Strategic Hub Acquisition

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Macro Metals Limited has secured a strategic logistics, accommodation, and raw materials hub near Port Hedland, WA, through an agreement with WA Limestone Pty Ltd. This move positions Macro to efficiently handle product stockpiling and blending, enhancing their supply chain capabilities for mining operations distant from the port. The acquisition also includes an 80% stake in several mining leases, aimed at developing regional construction projects, further diversifying Macro’s mining services.

For further insights into AU:M4M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.